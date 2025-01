From community reports

Due to the possibility of icy road conditions during morning travel, we will not have school THURSDAY, JANUARY 23RD. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

However, with anticipated warmer temperatures later in the day, all extracurricular activities, including the Ag Show, are scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. Please exercise caution when traveling.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Stay safe!