Huffman ISD plans Bond Election

$98.9 Million for Expansion, upgrades

HUFFMAN — The Huffman ISD board voted at their February meeting to call for an election for a new bond issue. According to district spokesperson Kristen Breaux, the total amount of the bond will be $98.9 million dollars. The election will take place on May 3rd.

Based on a study conducted for the board, the money will be used in the following categories:

• HIGH SCHOOL RENOVATION & EXPANSIONS $57.3 million

— 20 new classrooms, work on HVAC, Roof, Gym, Auditorium, DAEP

• MIDDLE SCHOOL RENOVATIONS & EXPANSIONS $17.3 million

— 15 new classrooms, Cafeteria expansion, Ag, Field House

• MAJOR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS $5.6 million

• SAFETY & SECURITY $4.0 million

— Cameras, Lighting, Alarms, Doors, Controls, Roads & Traffic

• OPERATIONS CENTER $15.7 million

• BUSSES (6) $660k

• LAND — New and Reimbursements $5.6 million

• TECHNOLOGY $1.8 million

— Wi-Fi improvements, Classroom Technology, Data Center Upgrades

TOTAL ESTIMATED COST $98.9 million, after a FEMA credit, or reimbursement of $9 million.

• BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TURF UPGRADE $2.9 million

— (This item will be a separate proposition on the ballot, as required by law)

Breaux indicated to this newspaper that the District would be issuing additional details of the bond issue in the near future, and posting this on the District website.