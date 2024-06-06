Parade kicks off Crosby Rodeo events

Carnival, Cook-off, Lil’ Cowpokes, Livestock Auction, Professional Rodeo, 4 nights of Entertainers

Story and Photos By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY – Siren’s blaring, horns honking, tractors roaring, and cheerleaders cheering. The Crosby Fair and Rodeo had a noisy kick off last Saturday morning as the community got a gentle reminder that this is still a farming community with deep roots.

Lots of Kubota tractors, horses, and of course, Jewel the donkey, were stars of the parade that wound its way down FM 2100, north on First Street, then a left turn on E. Reidland back to FM 2100, then a final left turn onto FM 2100 back to Crosby Middle School.

The streets were lined with fans from the community who were more than happy to collect the candy, gum, and beads thrown out by parade participants.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade was James Blaha, a.k.a. Santa Claus. Blaha went to Crosby High School and graduated in 1970. He is married to Jan Bianchi Blaha, and the high school sweethearts recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary.

The fun continues this week with the carnival open and a weekend full of activities. Here’s a brief look at what’s coming. Carnival passes are $100 for a mega pass, good for unlimited rides for the duration of the 2024 Crosby Fair and $25 for a daily pass.

Support the students at the buyer’s auction on Thursday and then come back Friday and Saturday for a wild time with the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association CPRA performances each night.

Finish the nights off dancing to the tunes of Randall King and Dylan Wheeler.