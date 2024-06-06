Turner Chevrolet supports Highlands Little League

Turner Chevrolet Crosby is partnering with Highlands Little League. Turner Chevrolet Crosby has joined forces with the Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball program to provide new equipment, a monetary donation, invitations to a free instructional clinic and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.

“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Turner Chevrolet Crosby and Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Crosby.” said David Mendez, general manager for Turner Chevrolet Crosby. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”

2024 marks the nineteenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball & Softball program and has benefited over 10 million players since it launched in 2006. Last year, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

Turner Chevrolet Crosby will present Highlands Little League an equipment kit that includes useful items such a sequipment bags, first aid kits, scorebooks, and ball buckets. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instruction from Ripken Baseball.

In addition, Turner Chevrolet Crosby will present a check representing a one-time donation to Highlands Little League. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds to support the league as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership.

“Chevrolet designs and builds its vehicles with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We encourage everyone to take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Mendez.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball, please visit www.chevrolet.com/ youthsports.com.