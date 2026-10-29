Charges upgraded on Dayton ISD bus driver after student dies

By David Taylor Managing Editor

DAYTON — A 14-yearold Woodrow Wilson Junior High School student has died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a Dayton ISD school bus whose driver allegedly left the scene.

Brantley Conner died Thursday, Oct. 22, six days after the Oct. 16 collision near the eastbound intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Stilson Road. He was an eighth-grade student and a member of the school’s football team.

Students returned to school Monday facing the news that their classmate had succumbed to his injuries.

Dayton Police Chief Shane Burleigh said Monday that the charge against bus driver Ricky Eugene Cherry, 70, had been upgraded following Brantley’s death.

“The judge just signed the warrant to enhance it from collision causing injury, and it’s now collision causing death,” Burleigh said. “It’s a second-degree felony.”

Burleigh said Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller Wilburn signed the arrest warrant. The chief said Cherry remained in jail the last time he checked.

Police have said the collision occurred between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m. as Brantley was walking near the highway. Cherry was operating a school bus with students aboard when it allegedly struck the teenager, according to investigators. Police accuse Cherry of continuing from the scene without stopping to render aid.

Brantley was critically injured and flown to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he received intensive care. His father, Andrew Conner, initially said the teenager was “fighting for his life” before confirming his death Saturday to ABC-13.

Burleigh declined to discuss what evidence led investigators to conclude that Cherry knew a collision had occurred, saying the investigation remains in its early stages. He said, however, that police had gathered sufficient evidence to pursue the charge.

Cherry was arrested hours after the collision and initially charged with collision causing serious bodily injury. According to KHOU, Cherry appeared in probable-cause court the following morning, but a judge raised an issue with the proceeding. Police then worked with the district attorney’s office to obtain another warrant, and Cherry was taken back into custody.

Dayton ISD previously said it was cooperating fully with police. After Brantley’s death, the district acknowledged the loss of one of its students, extended condolences to his family and declined further comment out of respect for the family’s privacy.

In an online fundraiser update, Brantley’s family described him as a “bright, kind, and deeply loved young boy” and said donations would help with funeral and memorial costs, medical and air-ambulance expenses, living costs and lost wages.

Police have asked anyone with information, dash-camera video or security footage from the area on the morning of the collision to contact the Dayton Police Department or Sgt. James Tidwell at 936- 258-7621. The case number is 26-046.