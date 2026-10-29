Crosby ISD Bond Election: Information for Voters

Dear East Harris County Communities and Families,

As our community continues to grow, we want to keep residents informed about decisions that could impact our schools.

The Crosby ISD Board of Trustees has called a bond election for Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The ballot includes two propositions focused on school facilities and district infrastructure. This article is intended to provide information about the proposed projects, estimated tax impact, how bond funds may be used, and details on voting.

District Facility Projects

Over the past several years, Crosby ISD has addressed facilities while planning for future student growth.

In 2025, Crosby ISD opened the Gray House expansion at Crosby High School, creating additional instructional space for students.

The District is also moving forward with construction of a new sixth-grade campus on land it already owned. The campus is expected to open for the 2027-2028 school year.

Land has also been acquired on the north side of Crosby to support the future construction of an elementary school as enrollment growth continues.

The District worked with a Board of Trustees Land and Facilities Committee to identify expansion, renovation, and repair projects that could be completed using available funds.

Proposed Bond Propositions

The projects included in the 2026 bond propositions were developed with input from the Long Range Planning Team (LRPT), a committee of more than 70 volunteers representing parents, staff, students, graduates, business leaders, and members of the Crosby-Barrett communities. The proposed bond package is divided into two separate propositions, allowing voters to consider each one individually.

Proposition A: $98,280,000

New Elementary School: Proposition A would provide funding for a new elementary school as well as improvements to facilities across the district. Proposed projects include updates to HVAC systems, roofing, safety and security measures, and technology infrastructure.

Proposition B: $110,000,000

New Middle School: Proposition B would provide funding for a new middle school to replace the current Crosby Middle School building, which is approximately 52 years old. The proposed facility would serve future generations of students while replacing an aging campus.

Estimated Property Tax Impact

Based on current district estimates, approval of both propositions would increase property taxes by approximately $1.93 per month for a home with a taxable value of $115,728 after applicable homestead exemptions. Actual tax impacts will vary depending on a property’s taxable value, exemptions, and individual circumstances. Qualifying homeowners, age 65+ or with disabilities, will see no tax impact provided they do not make significant improvements to their homesteads.

Voter-approved bond funds may be used for construction, facility improvements, and infrastructure projects that support district schools and facilities. By law, these funds cannot be used for day-to-day operating expenses such as salaries, supplies, or utilities.

Like school districts across Texas, Crosby ISD uses the Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate to repay voter-approved bonds over time. The I&S tax rate supports repayment of principal and interest on eligible district debt.

Voting Information Early Voting: Now – October 30, 2026

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

The following locations have been identified for the Crosby-Barrett area:

Crosby Community Center

Riley Chambers Community Center

Crosby Kindergarten Center

Newport Elementary School

Charles R. Drew Elementary School

Stonebridge at Newport, Stonebridge Room

Harris County voters may vote at any designated countywide polling locations during early voting and on Election Day. Additional information about the propositions and voting procedures is available through the Crosby ISD Bond website and the Harris County Elections website.

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the bond election and its potential impact on our schools and community. We encourage all eligible voters to review the information available and participate in the election process.

Sincerely,

Dr. Paula PattersonSuperintendent of SchoolsCrosby ISD