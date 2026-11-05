Safe and Secure Schools: Creating an Environment for Student Success

Every student deserves to attend a school where they feel safe, and every teacher deserves an environment where they can focus on teaching. Providing that environment is one of our most important responsibilities at Goose Creek CISD.

Last month, I shared how our recently updated 2025-2030 Strategic Plan is guiding our work toward Academic Excellence. This month, I want to focus on our second goal, Safe and Secure Schools. These priorities go hand in hand because a safe and supportive learning environment is essential to academic success.

School safety requires ongoing attention. Our campuses follow established safety procedures and conduct regular drills to prepare students and staff for potential emergencies. We also routinely inspect exterior doors and access points to identify concerns that need to be addressed. Our strategic plan calls for 100% compliance with required Standard Response Protocol drills and resolving all findings from Intruder Detection Audits each year.

Maintaining our facilities is another important part of creating safe learning environments. We must proactively identify building needs and make improvements that support our students and staff. Our Long-Range Facility Plan helps guide those decisions, while regular monitoring of maintenance concerns allows us to address issues as they arise.

Just as important as physical safety is maintaining a learning environment where students understand behavioral expectations. Every student has a right to learn without constant disruption, and our teachers need the opportunity to provide instruction without unnecessary interruptions.

This year, we have introduced additional approaches to student behavior and accountability, including District Service and Bootcamp. District Service provides eligible secondary students with opportunities to participate in supervised service that benefits our schools. Examples of service activities include maintaining flower beds, washing buses, and assisting with cleanup at district events, with additional opportunities based on campus or district needs. Through these experiences, students can develop a greater sense of personal responsibility while making a positive contribution to their school community.

Bootcamp provides another option for eligible secondary students. Through structured physical activities and character-building exercises, students can develop greater self-discipline and personal responsibility. Both programs reflect our belief that accountability should give students opportunities to learn from their actions. Our goal is not simply to assign consequences, but to help students understand the impact of their choices and make better decisions moving forward.

Our strategic plan also calls for reducing violent offenses and major student safety incidents each year. As part of our efforts to address serious disciplinary incidents, fighting now results in mandatory placement in a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP). During the first nine weeks of this school year, fighting incidents decreased by 51% compared to the same period last year. We will continue using student discipline data to identify areas of concern and determine where additional interventions may be needed. Holding ourselves accountable for measurable improvement is essential to creating the school environment our students deserve.

Keeping our schools safe is a shared responsibility. It requires our employees’ daily commitment and our students’ cooperation. Families also play an important role by reinforcing expectations at home and communicating concerns when they arise.

We cannot take school safety for granted. It requires us to remain vigilant and continually look for ways to improve. Our responsibility is to ensure every Goose Creek CISD campus is a place where students feel secure, and learning remains the priority.