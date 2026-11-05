A little bling, a little Bluey? Crosby’s Nutcracker Market readies holiday fun

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY — Santa has a scheduling snag, Bluey may be on the guest list, and shoppers have plenty of reasons to start checking theirs.

The Second Annual Nutcracker Market will bring an afternoon of holiday shopping and family photo opportunities to the Crosby Fair and Rodeo fairgrounds Nov. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. Vendors will set up under the pavilion, offering everything from homemade jewelry and snow globes to sweet treats and gifts with a personal touch.

Tina Jordan with JB Events HTX said 71 vendors had paid to participate at the time of the interview, with another 30 approved but awaiting payment.

The lineup includes food vendors, arts and crafts sellers, health and beauty products, embellished purses, customized coasters and T-shirts, wood crafts and a children’s boutique. Shoppers also can browse jams, jellies and honey — a little something sweet for the holiday table or a gift basket.

“I mean, we have it all,” Jordan said.

For families, the shopping bags may have to share the spotlight with a few snapshots.

Jordan is arranging a costumed character appearance and said Bluey is her leading choice, although the booking had not been finalized at the time of the interview.

“I’m leaning toward Bluey because all the kids love Bluey,” she said.

The character would circulate among visitors, interact with children and pose for pictures. Photo booth opportunities also are planned.

And then there is the fellow in the red suit. Jordan said organizers intend to have Santa at the November market, but his appearance is still being arranged. He tends to get busy this time of year.

Even Santa, it seems, needs to double-check his calendar. “Claus will be here and will be taking photos with the children. We’re nailing down an exact time,” Jordan said.

Behind the holiday preparations is a message Jordan hopes Crosby residents will take to heart: These markets depend on the community showing up.

A strong turnout helps keep vendors interested in returning and makes it possible to continue bringing shopping events to town, she said.

“We need the support in order for the vendors to want to keep coming in order for us to bring these events here,” Jordan said.

JB Events HTX is sharing vendor spotlights on its Facebook page, including photographs of products visitors can expect to find. Jordan said the posts give shoppers a preview of the businesses preparing to set up at the market.

For those ready to trade a little holiday-shopping hustle for an afternoon closer to home, Crosby’s second Nutcracker Market offers a chance to browse, visit and perhaps find that just-right gift before December arrives.

The shopping list is up to visitors. Jordan hopes they will put the market on their calendars first. Entrance is free to the public.