Crosby-Huffman chamber holds board election, brings volunteers together for cleanup

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY — The Crosby- Huffman Chamber of Commerce focused on leadership and community service this month, holding its annual board election at the October luncheon before bringing volunteers together for Crosby Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The luncheon at Crosby Church on U.S. 90 featured candidates seeking six available seats on the chamber’s board. Toni Handley introduced the nominees in alphabetical order, giving each one minute to discuss their business and interest in serving.

“We have some wonderful candidates, and I truly wish we had a seat for every single one of you,” Handley said.

The chamber has 18 board members, along with representatives from Crosby ISD and Huffman ISD. Board members serve three-year terms, with six seats coming up for election each year, chamber Chairman Velma Ellison said.

The 2026–2027 board members present includes Pastor Keenan Smith, Lee Ann Lockwood, Tiffany Mueller, Toni Handley, Traci Galyean, Chelsey Long, Isabella Dion, Billy Bostick, Travis Mann, Patrick Randell, Ed Hardy, Velma Ellison, Bryan Shultz and Loren Bruning.

Handley encouraged members to remain active regardless of the election results, emphasizing that volunteering is not limited to those on the board.

“You don’t have to be a board member to make a difference in our chamber,” she said. “We have so many opportunities throughout the year to get involved, volunteer, and share your time and talents.”

That call for involvement carried into Saturday’s cleanup, which brought businesses, community organizations and individual volunteers together to collect litter along local roads.

Ellison said organizers were pleased with the turnout and sponsorship support as the cleanup returned after an extended absence. The event was scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, with volunteers gathering behind Crosby Middle School in the stadium parking lot.

Cleanup areas included FM 2100 from U.S. 90 to Hare Road, along with portions of side streets. Ellison identified Reedland, Wall and Church streets and Ulrich Lane among the areas volunteers covered.

Participating businesses and groups included Alliance Properties, Boss Tech Services, Edward Jones, Crosby Fencing , Taylor Music Academy, and the Leos, the junior Lions Club group. Individual residents also joined the effort.

LyondellBasell served as the event sponsor. Other financial sponsors identified by Ellison included Ewald Kubota dealership, Trusted Insurance and Crosby Fencing.

Crosby Church of Christ provided Subway boxed lunches for volunteers after they finished cleaning, while Churches United In Caring supplied water.

“It was just really exciting to see so many people step forward and companies sponsor the event, volunteers come and participate,” Ellison said.

Organizers are planning another cleanup in March, with hopes of continuing the effort in the years ahead.

“It’s a project that we look forward to doing many years to come,” Ellison said.