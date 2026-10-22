Pumpkins, a little sparkle, and a cup of fall: Kipper Koffee hosts harvest market and more

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY — A pumpkin for the porch, a little glitter in the hair and a cup of something autumn-inspired: Kipper Koffee is putting together a Saturday evening with plenty of ways to settle into fall.

The Pups and Pumpkins Fall Harvest Market, sponsored by Kipper Koffee, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the coffee shop on FM 2100 in Crosby across from Crawfish Shack. Admission is free, and the evening will bring together vendor shopping, pumpkin-patch pictures and children’s Halloween movies on the lawn.

For owner Nicholas Whiddon, the gathering is a chance to give the community more than a quick coffee stop.

“It’s going to be a vendor market,” Whiddon said. “We’re going to have people come in and setting up, and we’ll have lots of vendors to be able to shop.”

The pumpkin patch will offer a seasonal backdrop for photographs, with pumpkins also available for purchase. Visitors can take home a little fall color after capturing a memory or two.

As the evening unfolds, an inflatable screen will turn the lawn into an outdoor movie spot. Families can bring chairs and coolers and settle in for children’s Halloween movies without paying admission.

“It’s completely free,” Whiddon said.

Shopping will share the spotlight with hands-on fun. A face-painting booth and glitter hair bar are among the attractions planned, giving younger visitors something to do while families browse.

“There’ll be a lot of interactive things for people to do,” Whiddon said.

The owner said he selected vendors with variety in mind, reaching out to makers whose products caught his attention rather than filling the market with similar booths. The planned selection includes art, etched glass, quilts, wreaths and gifts for family members.

The fall market’s vendor spaces are already full, he said.

Kipper Koffee will also keep its coffee truck open during the event, offering walk-up service from 5 to 9 p.m. rather than drivethrough service. Its seasonal drink menu includes maple flavors, pumpkin spice and an apple orchard drink.

“We’ll be able to have all that available to the customers,” he said.

A bonfire may round out the night, weather permitting. Parking will be available next door at the gun range and at Dr. Stevens’ office, according to Whiddon.

The fall gathering may also be the start of another seasonal tradition. Whiddon said he plans to hold a Christmas market closer to the holiday, with Christmas trees and a photo setup. Details are expected to begin coming out in early November.

For now, the invitation is to pull up a lawn chair, browse the makers’ booths and make an evening of it — with a pumpkin to carry home and perhaps a little sparkle along the way.